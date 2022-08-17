2022-23 NBA Schedule: Team-By-Team Nationally Televised Games

The 2022-23 NBA schedule is finally here!

With the season just about two months away, teams and players around the league are preparing for what should be an incredible year filled with marquee matchups and high-level play.

Speaking of marquee matchups, each of the 30 teams in the NBA has released their individual schedules, giving us a better look into the national television schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Here is a list of the number of nationally broadcasted games each team in the league has, as well as a breakdown of each team’s nationally televised games.

NOTE: The list below includes ALL national broadcasted games on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.

Atlanta Hawks - 18 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (10), ESPN (5), TNT (3)

Boston Celtics - 37 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (12), ESPN (11), TNT (9), ABC (4), ABC/ESPN (1)

Brooklyn Nets - 23 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (10), ESPN (7), TNT (5), ABC (1)

Charlotte Hornets - 7 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (4), ESPN (2), TNT (1)

Chicago Bulls - 14 Nationally Televised Games

ESPN (7), NBA TV (4), TNT (3)

Cleveland Cavaliers - 9 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (4), ESPN (3), TNT (2)

Dallas Mavericks - 30 Nationally Televised Games

ESPN (10), NBA TV (9), TNT (7), ABC (3), ABC/ESPN (1)

Denver Nuggets - 28 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (12), ESPN (8), TNT (7), ABC (1)

Detroit Pistons - 4 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (3), TNT (1)

Golden State Warriors - 42 Nationally Televised Games

TNT (12), ESPN (12), NBA TV (12), ABC (5), ABC/ESPN (1)

Houston Rockets - 4 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (3), ESPN (1)

Indiana Pacers - 4 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (3), ESPN (1)

Los Angeles Clippers - 32 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (12), ESPN (10), TNT (10)

Los Angeles Lakers - 39 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (12), ESPN (11), TNT (11), ABC (4), ABC/ESPN (1)

Memphis Grizzlies - 28 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (10), ESPN (9), TNT (7), ABC (1), 1 on ABC/ESPN (1)

Miami Heat - 22 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (11), ESPN (6), TNT (4), ABC (1)

Milwaukee Bucks - 32 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (9), ESPN (9), TNT (9), ABC (4), ABC/ESPN (1)

Minnesota Timberwolves - 16 Nationally Televised Games

ESPN (6), NBA TV (6), TNT (4)

New Orleans Pelicans - 18 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (7), TNT (6), ESPN (5)

New York Knicks - 16 Nationally Televised Games

ESPN (9), NBA TV (3), TNT (3), ABC (1)

Oklahoma City Thunder - 4 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (3), TNT (1)

Orlando Magic - 4 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (3), TNT (1)

Philadelphia 76ers - 34 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (11), TNT (10), ESPN (10), ABC (3)

Phoenix Suns - 34 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (12), ESPN (11), TNT (9), ABC (2)

Portland Trail Blazers - 14 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (11), ESPN (2), TNT (1)

Sacramento Kings - 5 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (4), ESPN (1)

San Antonio Spurs - 4 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (3), ESPN (1)

Toronto Raptors - 9 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (5), ESPN (2), TNT (2)

Utah Jazz - 4 Nationally Televised Games

NBA TV (3), TNT (1)

Washington Wizards - 5 Nationally Televised Games