2022-23 NBA Schedule: Team-By-Team Nationally Televised Games

The 2022-23 NBA schedule has been released and here is a complete list of each team’s nationally televised games for the upcoming year.

The 2022-23 NBA schedule is finally here!

With the season just about two months away, teams and players around the league are preparing for what should be an incredible year filled with marquee matchups and high-level play.

Speaking of marquee matchups, each of the 30 teams in the NBA has released their individual schedules, giving us a better look into the national television schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Here is a list of the number of nationally broadcasted games each team in the league has, as well as a breakdown of each team’s nationally televised games.

NOTE: The list below includes ALL national broadcasted games on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.

Atlanta Hawks - 18 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (10), ESPN (5), TNT (3)
USATSI_18278331_168388303_lowres (2)

Boston Celtics - 37 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (12), ESPN (11), TNT (9), ABC (4), ABC/ESPN (1)

Brooklyn Nets - 23 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (10), ESPN (7), TNT (5), ABC (1)

Charlotte Hornets - 7 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (4), ESPN (2), TNT (1)

Chicago Bulls - 14 Nationally Televised Games

  • ESPN (7), NBA TV (4), TNT (3)

Cleveland Cavaliers - 9 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (4), ESPN (3), TNT (2)
USATSI_18231380_168388303_lowres

Dallas Mavericks - 30 Nationally Televised Games

  • ESPN (10), NBA TV (9), TNT (7), ABC (3), ABC/ESPN (1)

Denver Nuggets - 28 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (12), ESPN (8), TNT (7), ABC (1)

Detroit Pistons - 4 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (3), TNT (1)
USATSI_18549318_168388303_lowres

Golden State Warriors - 42 Nationally Televised Games

  • TNT (12), ESPN (12), NBA TV (12), ABC (5), ABC/ESPN (1)

Houston Rockets - 4 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (3), ESPN (1)

Indiana Pacers - 4 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (3), ESPN (1)

Los Angeles Clippers - 32 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (12), ESPN (10), TNT (10)
USATSI_17035543_168388303_lowres (2)

Los Angeles Lakers - 39 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (12), ESPN (11), TNT (11), ABC (4), ABC/ESPN (1)

Memphis Grizzlies - 28 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (10), ESPN (9), TNT (7), ABC (1), 1 on ABC/ESPN (1)

Miami Heat - 22 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (11), ESPN (6), TNT (4), ABC (1)
USATSI_18028193_168388303_lowres

Milwaukee Bucks - 32 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (9), ESPN (9), TNT (9), ABC (4), ABC/ESPN (1)

Minnesota Timberwolves - 16 Nationally Televised Games

  • ESPN (6), NBA TV (6), TNT (4)
USATSI_18169405_168388303_lowres (1)

New Orleans Pelicans - 18 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (7), TNT (6), ESPN (5)

New York Knicks - 16 Nationally Televised Games

  • ESPN (9), NBA TV (3), TNT (3), ABC (1)

Oklahoma City Thunder - 4 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (3), TNT (1)

Orlando Magic - 4 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (3), TNT (1)
USATSI_18101451_168388303_lowres

Philadelphia 76ers - 34 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (11), TNT (10), ESPN (10), ABC (3)

Phoenix Suns - 34 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (12), ESPN (11), TNT (9), ABC (2)

Portland Trail Blazers - 14 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (11), ESPN (2), TNT (1)

Sacramento Kings - 5 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (4), ESPN (1)

San Antonio Spurs - 4 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (3), ESPN (1)

Toronto Raptors - 9 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (5), ESPN (2), TNT (2)

Utah Jazz - 4 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (3), TNT (1)

Washington Wizards - 5 Nationally Televised Games

  • NBA TV (3), ESPN (1), TNT (1)
