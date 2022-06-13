2022 NBA Finals: How to Watch Celtics at Warriors Game 5 on Monday

All you need to know about Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics is that greatness triumphed over everything.

Stephen Curry proved to everyone on the league’s biggest stage that he is one of the greatest players of all-time with a masterful 43-point performance, hitting 7 total three-pointers and grabbing 10 rebounds in a 107-97 Warriors’ win to even up this series at 2-2.

Facing a scenario where they could have easily gone down 3-1 and be on the verge of elimination, Golden State really dug deep and pulled out a huge road victory in Boston this past Friday night. They got the job done by setting the tempo from the start and playing much more physically than they did in Game 3.

After the first quarter of this game, the Warriors trailed by just one point, as both sides found success at times on the offensive-end of the floor. In the second quarter of Game 4, the Warriors struggled to shoot from three-point land, going just 2-12 from deep in the quarter, and Boston went 4-5 from deep to take a 5-point advantage into the locker room at halftime.

The third quarter of this series has belonged to the Golden State Warriors and once again they put on a show coming out of the half, outscoring Boston 30-24 in the third quarter and taking the lead heading into the fourth thanks to Stephen Curry going 5-7 from the floor, 4-5 from deep in the third.

Closing out games has been tough for the Warriors against the Celtics in this series, but they did a fantastic job of closing out on the defensive-end of the floor the entire second-half and they held the Celtics to just 43 second-half points.

Outscoring Boston 28-19 in the fourth and really making their presence felt on the glass, the Warriors were able to hold on to even this series up at 2-2, making the 2022 NBA Finals a “Best-of-3” series now.

In NBA Finals history, the team that wins Game 5 has gone on to win the series 73.3% of the time, so Monday night’s game in San Francisco could be very telling as to what the future holds for Boston and Golden State. The championship may not necessarily be decided in Game 5, but a win puts either team just one victory away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy into the air.

Will the Celtics pick up yet another road victory and extend their streak to eight straight wins following a loss or will the Warriors seize the opportunity presented to them with arguably the best home court advantage in the entire NBA?

The NBA Finals are here and this is everything you need to know as to how to watch Monday's game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Celtics vs. Warriors

WHO : Boston Celtics (2-2) vs. Golden State Warriors (2-2)

: Boston Celtics (2-2) vs. Golden State Warriors (2-2) WHAT : 2022 NBA Finals - Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)

: 2022 NBA Finals - Game 5 (Series tied 2-2) WHEN : 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, June 13

: 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, June 13 WHERE : Chase Center, San Francisco, California

: Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV : ABC

: ABC Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Celtics vs. Warriors

The Celtics and Warriors faced off twice during the regular season with each team winning on the road.

The Warriors finished the regular season ranking first in defensive rating and third in points allowed per game (105.5), while the Celtics finished the regular season ranking second in defensive rating and first in opponent’s points per game (104.5).

Golden State is 41-11 at home this season and Boston is 31-21 on the road, including the postseason.

The Warriors are 10-1 at home this postseason, the Celtics are 8-3 on the road.

Stephen Curry is averaging 34.3 points and shooting 50.0% from the floor, 49.0% from three-point range in the 2022 NBA Finals.

This is the Warriors sixth appearance in the NBA Finals in the last eight seasons. They are just the fourth NBA team and twelvth franchise amongst the four major sports (NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB) to play in the championship series/game six times in an eight-year span, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Jayson Tatum has recorded 400 points, 100 rebounds, 100 assists and 50 three pointers in these playoffs, becoming the youngest player (24) to record such numbers in a single postseason.

What Happened In Game 4?

June 10, 2022 - Warriors 107, Celtics 97

On the brink of going down 3-1 in this NBA Finals series, Stephen Curry put the Golden State Warriors on his back and led them to a 107-97 victory on the road against the Boston Celtics. Curry finished the game with 43 points on 7-14 shooting from deep in Game 4. After getting blasted on the interior and on the glass in Game 3, the Warriors responded by outrebounding the Celtics 55-42 on Friday night in Boston. Andrew Wiggins had a career-high 16 rebounds, Kevon Looney had 11, Stephen Curry had 10 and Draymond Green finished with 9.

Key Stats From Game 4:

Golden State went 15-43 (44%) and Boston went 15-38 (39.5%) from three-point range in Game 4.

The Warriors turned the ball over 16 times, resulting in 17 points for the Celtics. Boston turned the ball over 16 times that resulted in 19 points for Golden State.

The Celtics recorded 22 assists on a total of 34 made shots (64.7%), whereas the Warriors recorded 20 assists on a total of 40 made shots (50%).

Latest Injury News:

Celtics: Robert Williams III (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT, Andre Iguodala (back/neck) - QUESTIONABLE, Otto Porter Jr. (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart , 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists

, 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists

, 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists F Al Horford , 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds C Robert Williams III (Q), 6-8 center: 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 3.5-point favorites over the Celtics as of Monday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 212 total points.

What to watch for:

This marks the 31st time in NBA Finals history that the series has been tied 2-2. The prior 30 times, the team that won Game 5 went on to win the series 73.3% of the time (22-8).

The Boston Celtics were one of the best defensive teams in the NBA during the regular season, ranking second in defensive rating and being the only team to have all five starters receive at least one vote for NBA All-Defensive Team honors.

The Warriors offensive rating of 115.1 in the 2022 NBA playoffs ranks second in the league and first in points per game (112.7) in the postseason.

The Celtics defensive rating of 106.2 in the 2022 NBA playoffs ranks second in the league and their 101.8 points allowed per game in the postseason ranks third.

Boston is 7-0 after a loss in the playoffs this year and the Warriors moved to 6-0 following a loss after their Game 4 victory in Boston.

All-time, the Boston Celtics are 12-8 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors are 5-2 all-time in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Golden State is 46-10 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the playoffs, and Boston is 54-18 this season when they hold their opponents to 110 points or less.

The Celtics and Warriors have played a total of 27 playoff games and four playoff series all-time, winning all four meetings. The Celtics are 18-9 against the Warriors in the playoffs, including this year, but they have only faced them as the Philadelphia Warriors in 1958, 1960, 1962 and the San Francisco Warriors in 1964.

