2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

NBA free agency is always a crazy time of the year and while there are not a ton of All-Stars available on the open market this season, we should still expect quite a few moves to be made.

Between contract extensions and free agency deals being agreed upon, all of this year’s signings that you need to know will be updated below live as they get reported.

If you need to get familiar with the top free agents at every position, be sure to check out our position-by-position rankings for this year's free agency period.

Here are all the deals that have been reported so far from around the league:

LAST UPDATE: 6/29/22 at 4:24 p.m. ET.

June 28:

8:10 p.m. ET - The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a two-year, $16 million extension with forward Taurean Prince. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

5:08 p.m. ET - The Los Angeles Clippers agreed to a three-year, $33 million extension with center Ivica Zubac. (Adrain Wojnarowski, ESPN)