3x 6th Man of The Year Jamal Crawford Has A New Job

Jamal Crawford is one of the best players in the history of the NBA, never to make an All-Star Game.

The 42-year-old announced his retirement in March after playing 20 seasons in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls.

On Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reports that Crawford has a new job with the NBA on TNT.

Marchand via his article in The New York Post: "Crawford is set to succeed Dwyane Wade on TNT’s Tuesday night NBA set that features Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker and host Adam Lefkoe, according to sources."

Earlier this month, Marchand reported that Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade would not be returning.

During last season, Crawford and NBA veteran Quentin Richardson did a unique broadcast during several NBA games.

The three-time 6th Man of The Year is one of the most popular players of all time, so it will be cool to see him as a regular on TNT.

Crawford is very active on Twitter and has over 1.6 million followers, which is more than current NBA stars such as Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler and Donovan Mitchell.

He most recently played 64 games for the Suns in 2019 and one game during the NBA's bubble for the Brooklyn Nets in 2020.

His final game with the Suns was remarkable, scoring 51 points off the bench.

In 1,327 regular season games, he has career averages of 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.