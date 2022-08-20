4th Overall Pick In The 2012 NBA Draft Is A Free Agent

On August 20, Dion Waiters is still a free agent for any team in the NBA to sign.

The NBA veteran has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder over his eight-year career.

He last played for the Lakers during the 2020 season when they won the NBA Championship in the NBA's bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

He has very solid career averages of 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.

In 2012, he was the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft, and he was part of a young core in Cleveland that featured Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson.

He averaged a career-high 15.9 points per game during his second season in the NBA with the Cavs.

After the Cavs got LeBron James back in 2014, Waiters was part of that team for half of the season.

However, he got sent to the Thunder in a trade mid-season.

After the Thunder, he played three very productive seasons with the Heat, and averaged 15.8 points per game during the 2017 season.

During his fourth season with the franchise (2020), he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, and then waived.

That is when he joined the Lakers.

Overall, he was a very solid NBA player who had his moments.

He is still only 30-years-old, so he could be a name to keep an eye on.

There is definitely a case to be made that he could still contribute off the bench as a scorer.