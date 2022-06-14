3-Time NBA Champion Reportedly On The Trading Block

According to Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking into trading three-time NBA Champion Danny Green and the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Green averaged 5.9 points per game on 38% shooting from the three-point range this season, but in the NBA Playoffs he tore his ACL.

Green is a three-time NBA Champion having won titles with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.

He will be a free agent in the summer of 2023 (after next season).

The 76ers lost in Game 6 of the second-round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat.

The Heat then lost to the Boston Celtics, who are in the NBA Finals playing the Golden State Warriors.

