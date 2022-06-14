3-Time NBA Champion Reportedly On The Trading Block
The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but the other 28 teams are currently done for the year. According to Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking into trades for Danny Green and the 23rd overall pick. Green has won three NBA Championships with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.
According to Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking into trading three-time NBA Champion Danny Green and the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Green averaged 5.9 points per game on 38% shooting from the three-point range this season, but in the NBA Playoffs he tore his ACL.
Green is a three-time NBA Champion having won titles with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.
He will be a free agent in the summer of 2023 (after next season).
The 76ers lost in Game 6 of the second-round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat.
The Heat then lost to the Boston Celtics, who are in the NBA Finals playing the Golden State Warriors.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.