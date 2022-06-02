Skip to main content

These 9 Players On The Warriors Will Be Free Agents This Summer

According to Spotrac, the Golden State Warriors will have nine players become free agents this summer. The Warriors will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

The Golden State Warriors are playing in their sixth NBA Finals in the last eight seasons, and Game 1 of the series against the Boston Celtics will take place on Thursday night in San Francisco, California.  

An intriguing detail to look forward this summer is the fact that the Warriors (according to Spotrac) will have nine players become free agents. 

Who will be a free agent? 

  1. Gary Payton II 
  2. Andre Iguodala 
  3. Otto Porter Jr. 
  4. Kevon Looney 
  5. Damion Lee
  6. Nemanja Bjelica
  7. Chris Chiozza
  8. Juan Toscano-Anderson
  9. Quinndary Weatherspoon 

None of the players who will have their contracts expire are stars, but they are definitely important to the team.

  • Eight out of the nine players (everyone except Weatherspoon) averaged at least ten minutes per game this season. 
  • Five out of the nine players averaged 17.6 minutes per game. 
  • Looney and Porter Jr. both played over 20 minutes per game. 

To be a championship caliber team it takes having the right role players around stars, so it will be intriguing to see who stays and who goes at the end of the year. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
News

9 Players On The Warriors Will Be Free Agents This Summer

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18290074_168388303_lowres
Rumors

2022 NBA Draft Intel: Orlando Magic Zeroing In On No. 1 Overall Pick

By Brett Siegel19 minutes ago
USATSI_10866206_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Warriors Reportedly Considered Trading For This All-Star

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_17359331_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics-Warriors: Current Injury Reports For Game 1

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17266819_168388303_lowres
News

Did The Warriors Make The Wrong Pick?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18407179_168388303_lowres
News

What Could Have Been: New York Knicks Still Haunted By Stephen Curry

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18186509_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's One-Word Tweet On Thursday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18033533_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Twitter Exchange With Stephen A. Smith

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_9714048_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Set To Hire Rick Brunson As Assistant Coach

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago