These 9 Players On The Warriors Will Be Free Agents This Summer
According to Spotrac, the Golden State Warriors will have nine players become free agents this summer. The Warriors will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.
The Golden State Warriors are playing in their sixth NBA Finals in the last eight seasons, and Game 1 of the series against the Boston Celtics will take place on Thursday night in San Francisco, California.
An intriguing detail to look forward this summer is the fact that the Warriors (according to Spotrac) will have nine players become free agents.
Who will be a free agent?
- Gary Payton II
- Andre Iguodala
- Otto Porter Jr.
- Kevon Looney
- Damion Lee
- Nemanja Bjelica
- Chris Chiozza
- Juan Toscano-Anderson
- Quinndary Weatherspoon
None of the players who will have their contracts expire are stars, but they are definitely important to the team.
- Eight out of the nine players (everyone except Weatherspoon) averaged at least ten minutes per game this season.
- Five out of the nine players averaged 17.6 minutes per game.
- Looney and Porter Jr. both played over 20 minutes per game.
To be a championship caliber team it takes having the right role players around stars, so it will be intriguing to see who stays and who goes at the end of the year.
