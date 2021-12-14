Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    There Will Be A Special Guest At The Warriors-Knicks Game
    There Will Be A Special Guest At The Warriors-Knicks Game

    According to Bleacher Report's Jason Dumas, Ray Allen will be in attendance for the game between the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks on Tuesday evening. Steph Curry can pass Allen to be the all-time three-point record leader in NBA history with two three-pointers in the game.
    The Golden State Warriors are in New York to play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening, and if Steph Curry makes two three-pointers in the game he will pass Ray Allen for the most three-pointers in NBA history. 

    According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, Allen will actually be in attendance at the game (see tweet below).  

    The Warriors were in Indianapolis the night before, and beat the Pacers 102-100 to advance to 22-5 in their 27 games, which is the most wins in the entire NBA right now. 

    As for the Knicks, they come into the game with a 12-15 record in their first 27 games after starting the year 5-1 in their first six games. 

    They are just 5-9 at home this season in the 14 games they have played at Madison Square Garden.  

