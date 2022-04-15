Skip to main content

Paul George's Surprising Status For Pelicans-Clippers Game

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Paul George has been ruled out for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Paul George will miss Friday's play-in tournament game due to health and safety protocols. 

Wojnarowski's tweet: "Clippers star Paul George has entered health and safety protocols and will miss tonight's Play-in game vs. New Orleans, sources tell @TimBontemps and me."

The Clippers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, while the Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

The winner of Friday's game heads to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed, and the loser will go into the off-season. 

News

By Ben Stinar
