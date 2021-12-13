Opinion: LiAngelo Ball Could Solve The Chicago Bulls Roster Problem

Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    Opinion: LiAngelo Ball? He Could Solve The Chicago Bulls Roster Problem
    Publish date:

    Opinion: LiAngelo Ball? He Could Solve The Chicago Bulls Roster Problem

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls have ten players in the league's health and safety protocols. Therefore, I think that they should give LiAngelo Ball a shot. His brother Lonzo is the team's starting point guard.
    Author:

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls have ten players in the league's health and safety protocols. Therefore, I think that they should give LiAngelo Ball a shot. His brother Lonzo is the team's starting point guard.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bulls have ten players in the league's health and safety protocols.  

    Due to the lack of players available to play I believe that they should sign LiAngelo Ball. 

    Why LiAngelo?

    The 23-year-old G-League player for the Greensboro Swarm is the younger brother of Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball.     

    The two played together when they were younger, and Lonzo is not currently in health and safety protocols, which means that the two brothers would get a chance to play with each other.     

    This is the perfect chance to give LiAngelo a real shot at showing if he is a true NBA player or not.  

    He has played in the NBA Summer League and G-League, but has yet to be given a chance to play in an actual NBA game.  

    In the summer league (this past summer) he played for the Charlotte Hornets and averaged 9.6 points per game, which was the fifth highest point per game total on the team. 

    He also had an unbelievable debut scoring 16 points and shooting 5/8 from the three-point range. 

    The NBA has turned into a league that wants players to be able to be knockdown shooters, and Ball can fill that role for the Bulls in the short-term while they have so many players out. 

    If he starts out hot, then they should keep him.

    If he ends up not working out, they can cut him.  

    The Bulls need to do this. 

    USATSI_11870767_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: LiAngelo Ball Could Solve The Chicago Bulls Roster Problem

    43 seconds ago
    USATSI_17345572_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Hilarious Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Knicks

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16841170_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyle Kuzma's Status For Wizards-Nuggets Game

    43 minutes ago
    USATSI_16372249_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photo Mikal Bridges Tweeted Of Devin Booker

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17309044_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Warriors Could Easily Win The NBA Title If They Trade For This Player

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_13665932_168388303_lowres
    News

    Some Kyrie Irving News Was Reported On Friday

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17334865_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets Starting Lineup Against The Pistons Without James Harden

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_13987245_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Five Photos Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram On Sunday

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17209785_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Huge News About Jerami Grant Before The Pistons Host The Nets

    17 hours ago