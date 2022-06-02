What! Massive News About LeBron James
On Thursday, Forbes reported that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has officially become a billionaire.
According to Forbes, he is also the first ever active player in the NBA to reach the milestone.
James just finished up his 18th season in the NBA, and he averaged 30.3 points per game, which was the second highest average of his career.
However, the Lakers ended up missing the postseason even though they had a loaded roster of future Hall of Famers.
They finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they not only missed the playoffs but they also missed the play-in tournament.
James has been on the Lakers for four seasons, and they have missed the playoffs twice, but they also won the NBA Championship in 2020 in the bubble in Orlando, Florida.
He has also won three other championships during his legendary career (two with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013 and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016).
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.