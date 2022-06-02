Skip to main content

What! Massive News About LeBron James

According to Forbes, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has officially become a billionaire. James has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, and he is a four-time NBA Champion.

On Thursday, Forbes reported that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has officially become a billionaire. 

According to Forbes, he is also the first ever active player in the NBA to reach the milestone. 

James just finished up his 18th season in the NBA, and he averaged 30.3 points per game, which was the second highest average of his career.   

However, the Lakers ended up missing the postseason even though they had a loaded roster of future Hall of Famers.   

They finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they not only missed the playoffs but they also missed the play-in tournament.  

James has been on the Lakers for four seasons, and they have missed the playoffs twice, but they also won the NBA Championship in 2020 in the bubble in Orlando, Florida.  

He has also won three other championships during his legendary career (two with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013 and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016). 

