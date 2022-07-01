Chicago Bulls Sign 2x All-Star Andre Drummond

On Thursday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Chicago Bulls will sign two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond.

The big-man played for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets last season (he was part of the trade that sent James Harden from Brooklyn to Philadelphia).

At one point, he was seen as one of the top centers in all of the NBA.

Recently, he has shifted into a role player, but he is still just 28-years-old, and the Bulls likely got him on a cheap deal.

Last season, the Bulls lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls are led by two star guards in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who were both All-Stars last season.

This move gives them more depth, and another player to help protect the rim and grab rebounds.

While they had a solid regular season, they trended in the wrong direction at the worst time.

They had been at the top of the Eastern Conference for a lot of the year, but they fell all the way to the fifth seed by the time the playoffs came around.

In the postseason, they proved to be no match at all for the Bucks (who also did not have Khris Middleton for most of the series).

