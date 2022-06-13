Massive News About Adam Silver Before Game 5 Of The NBA Finals
The NBA has announced that commissioner Adam Silver will not attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals due to health and safety protocols. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are currently tied up at 2-2 heading into Monday night.
According to the NBA, the commissioner will not be at the Chase Center in California due to health and safety protocols.
Tweet from NBA Communications: "Commissioner Adam Silver will not attend Game 5 of the Finals tonight due to the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols."
The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 on the road at the TD Garden by a score of 107-97 on Friday evening.
Each team is 1-1 so far at home during the series.
Game 6 will be back in Boston on Thursday night, and whoever wins Game 5 will have a 3-2 lead heading into that game.
