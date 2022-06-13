Massive News About Adam Silver Before Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

On Monday, the NBA has announced that commissioner Adam Silver will not attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

According to the NBA, the commissioner will not be at the Chase Center in California due to health and safety protocols.

Tweet from NBA Communications: "Commissioner Adam Silver will not attend Game 5 of the Finals tonight due to the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols."

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 on the road at the TD Garden by a score of 107-97 on Friday evening.

Each team is 1-1 so far at home during the series.

Game 6 will be back in Boston on Thursday night, and whoever wins Game 5 will have a 3-2 lead heading into that game.

