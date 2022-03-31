Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons at home on Tuesday evening by a score of 130-123.

Kevin Durant exploded for 41 points in the game, and after the win he was asked about their next matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, which is on Thursday evening.

His answer to the question of how to slow Antetokounmpo down can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

"He's one of those players that established himself that like his points are almost an absolute, like guarantee," Durant said of Antetokounmpo.

The Nets lost to the Bucks in the second-round of the playoffs in a Game 7 on their home floor last year.

