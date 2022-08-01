Skip to main content
Barack Obama Sends Out 3 Tweets About Bill Russell

After the passing of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, former President Barack Obama sent out three tweets.
On Sunday, news came out that Basketball Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. 

Part of the Statement from Russell's Twitter account: "Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at the age of 88, with his wife, Jeannine by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon."

Former President Barack Obama sent out three tweets about Russell. 

Obama in three tweets: "Today, we lost a giant. As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher—both as a player and as a person. Perhaps more than anyone else, Bill knew what it took to win and what it took to lead. On the court, he was the greatest champion in basketball history. Off of it, he was a civil rights trailblazer—marching with Dr. King and standing with Muhammad Ali. For decades, Bill endured insults and vandalism, but never let it stop him from speaking up for what’s right. I learned so much from the way he played, the way he coached, and the way he lived his life. Michelle and I send our love to Bill’s family, and everyone who admired him."

Russell won 11 NBA Championships, five NBA MVP's and made 12 NBA All-Star Games. 

He also won two National Championships playing for San Francisco in college. 

The only NBA team he played for was the Celtics, and he was on the team from 1956-1969. 

After his playing days, he was also a coach of the Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics and Sacramento Kings. 

