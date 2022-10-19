Skip to main content
WATCH: Al Horford's Flagrant Foul On James Harden

WATCH: Al Horford's Flagrant Foul On James Harden

Al Horford was called for a flagrant foul in Tuesday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are in Massachusetts, taking on the Boston Celtics for the first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

During the first quarter, a flagrant foul was called on Al Horford for a play he made on James Harden.

The play was not malicious, but Horford did not give Harden enough room to land.

He was given a flagrant foul 1, so he did not get ejected from the game. 

When a shooter is in the air, the defender must be careful not to make the shooter trip when he lands. 

So far, the 2018 MVP (Harden) has been sensational in the first half and has 19 points in just 16 minutes of playing time.  

He's also shot 4/6 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range. 

The matchup features two teams that will likely be contenders to win the Eastern Conference in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. 

Last season, the Celtics made it to the NBA Finals and have superstar Jayson Tatum to go with Marcus Smart (2022 Defensive Player of The Year) and Jaylen Brown (2021 All-Star). 

The 76ers lost in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, but this will be their first full season with Harden.

He is the best teammate that Joel Embiid has ever had, so it will be intriguing to watch them play an entire year together. 

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers after the matchup between these two teams. 

USATSI_19256139_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Al Horford's Flagrant Foul On James Harden

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19221660_168388303_lowres
News

Joel Embiid's Massive Block In 76ers-Celtics Game Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19212063_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

James Harden's Pre-Game Outfit Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19255635_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics And 76ers Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17877682_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Knicks-Grizzlies 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17793374_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Bulls-Heat 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17512180_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Pelicans-Nets 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19253201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17453632_168388303_lowres (1)
News

The 2022-23 NBA Season Will Be Full Of Surprises... Including The New York Knicks

By Brett Siegel