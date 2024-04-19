Alex Caruso's Current Injury Status For Bulls-Heat Game
UPDATE: Alex Caruso is available.
UPDATE: ESPN's Jamal Collier reported the latest.
Via Collier: "Alex Caruso says he expects to play tonight vs Miami"
On Friday evening, the Chicago Bulls will be in Floirda to face off against the Miami Heat.
For the game, 2020 NBA Champion Alex Caruso is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Alex Caruso (ankle) listed questionable for Friday."
Caruso has had a very productive season with averages of 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Bulls finished as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They defeated Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 131-116 in their first play-in tournament game.
Caruso finished with six points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 2/3 from the field in 17 minutes of playing time.
Whoever wins Friday's game will become the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and face off against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Last season, the Bulls lost to the Heat in the play-in tournament.
As for the Heat, they finished the regular season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 105-104 in their first play-in tournament game.
Last season, the Heat ended up reaching the NBA Finals (after beating the Bulls in the play-in tournament).