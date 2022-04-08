Things Get Heated In Magic-Hornets Game, Three Players Ejected

In what turned out to be a very physical game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Orlando Magic, three players ended up getting ejected in the final quarter of play.

With just under eight minutes to go in the game, the two teams got mixed up with one another and things escalated quickly between Hornets big man Montrezl Harrell, Magic forward Admiral Schofield and Magic big man Robin Lopez.

After R.J. Hampton was fouled by Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels driving to the hoop, McDaniels appeared to shove Hampton in his chest, which then led to the Magic guard shoving McDaniels and others getting involved.

Robin Lopez quickly rushed in to defend his teammate, shoving Hornets' P.J. Washington out of the way and then getting tangled up with Montrezl Harrell, which prompted Admiral Schofield to begin pushing Harrell.

A lot of shoving and yelling at one another occurred before the two teams were separated from one another by security and team personnel.

You just never know what is going to happen in an NBA game at the end of the season and with plenty of players seeing limited minutes and fighting to earn that elusive "next contract," it can be easy sometimes for tempers to flare.

The NBA will review this altercation between the Magic and Hornets within the next 24 hours and possibly hand out further penalties to both teams and the players involved.

