Amazing News About 10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony

According to Nellie Andreeva of Deadline, Carmelo Anthony will produce a docuseries on his life and career. The ten-time NBA All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
According to Nellie Andreeva of Deadline, Carmelo Anthony will produce a docuseries on his life and career. 

Via Andreeva's article in Deadline, "EXCLUSIVE: Carmelo Anthony has teamed with Westbrook Studios and Falkon Entertainment on Seven, a four-part docuseries, which Anthony’s company Creative 7 will also produce. Named after Anthony’s signature jersey, Seven will chronicle the life and career of the 10-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur, starting with his childhood, diving into the good, the bad, and sometimes ugly experiences and learnings that shaped him into the man and the athlete that he is today."

The best years of Anthony's career came when he played for the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.  

In 2009, he took the Nuggets all the way to the Western Conference Finals, which is the furthest that he has been in the NBA Playoffs over his career.

With the Knicks, he took them to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs in 2013, and the franchise has yet to make it that far in the NBA Playoffs since that season. 

He made ten All-Star Games playing for New York and Denver.

In addition to those two teams, he has also had stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Last season, the 38-year-old played his first season for the Lakers, and averaged a very solid 13.3 points per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range. 

Right now, the future Basketball Hall of Famer is currently a free agent available to be signed by any team in the league. 

