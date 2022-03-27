Everyone Is Talking About Andre Drummond's Play In The Nets-Heat Game
Andre Drummond and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Miami Heat in Florida on Saturday evening.
The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Miami Heat 110-95 in Florida on Sunday evening, and during the game Andre Drummond had a play that is going viral on social media.
Drummond stole the ball, and went down the other end for a dunk.
As he was doing so, he threw up two fingers signaling a peace sign, and the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
Drummond finished the night with 13 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and two steals.
The Nets improved to 39-35 in the 74 games that they have played, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
