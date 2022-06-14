Skip to main content
Andrew Wiggins Was Asked A Strange Question After Game 5

Andrew Wiggins had a sensational Game 5 of the NBA Finals to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics.

Andrew Wiggins had a sensational Game 5 of the NBA Finals to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics.

Andrew Wiggins went off for 26 points and 13 rebounds in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. 

The Golden State Warriors won Monday's game by a score of 104-94 over the Boston Celtics to take a 3-2 lead in the series. 

After the big win, Wiggins was asked an intriguing question. 

Reporter: "Andrew, any guess what maybe fans in Minnesota are thinking tonight about Andrew Wiggins?"

Wiggins: "Shoot, I don't know, I mean there's some fans that like me, some fans that don't. I'm not too sure. I still wish them all the best. They had a hell of a season, and a lot of good young talent, so they're gonna have a lot of good years ahead of them."

Wiggins spent the first six seasons of his NBA career in Minnesota with the Timberwolves. 

