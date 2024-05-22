Angel Reese has Message for WNBA, TV Networks: 'It Ain't Just One Team'
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese isn't bashful about saying what's on her mind. In a recent social media post, the former LSU star made her pitch to television networks and the WNBA to start building up the entire league instead of just one team.
Reese had plenty to say in a recent post on X, including an apparent concern over the media's hyper-focus on a specific team. That appears to be in reference to the Indiana Fever, who drafted Iowa's Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft.
As Clark joined the league, the Fever announced that 36 of their 40 regular season games would air on national television. All Reese wants is for other teams in the WNBA to get similar treatment.
"Give every team the same PUBLICITY cause it ain't just one team," Reese said in her post on X. She concluded by adding, "Oh the CHICAGO SKY ARE HERE & ON THE RISE!"
Reese is part of a rookie WNBA class that is expected to help grow and revolutionize the league. In addition to Reese and Clark, fans are tuning in to see Cameron Brink (Los Angeles Sparks), Kamilla Cardoso (Chicago Sky), Kate Martin (Las Vegas Aces), Rickea Jackson (Los Angeles Sparks) and Jacy Sheldon (Dallas Wings).
There's been a ton of coverage for Clark and the Fever because of the rookie's success at Iowa. But Reese made her point clear on social media: There's more than one team — and one player — in the WNBA.
Reese and Cardoso will get their shot at Clark and the Fever on Saturday, June 1 when Chicago travels to play Indiana at Gainbrdige FIeldhouse at 12 p.m. ET. That game will air on ESPN.
Through two games, Reese is averaged 11.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Clark is averaging 17 points and 5.5 assists per game in four contests.