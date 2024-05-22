LeBron James Says Caitlin Clark is the 'Reason Great Things Happening in WNBA'
Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is receiving major support from one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history. LeBron James says he's openly rooting for the former Iowa star and No. 1 pick, hoping she changes the WNBA for the better.
In a recent episode of the Mind the Game Pod with LeBron James and JJ Redick, James talked about Clark's transition to the WNBA. While it's been a bit of a rocky start — the Fever are 0-4 to start the year — the NBA superstar believes big things are coming to the league.
He says Clark is the biggest reason why it will happen.
"The one thing that I love that she's bringing to her sport? More people want to watch. More people want to tune in," James said. "Don't get it twisted, don't get it (expletive) up — Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things is gonna happen for the WNBA."
Fans are split on Clark's popularity. Although she's only played four games, there seems to be a "love her or hate her" mentality regarding the rookie. There's no question, though, she's helped bring more attention to the WNBA in a short period of time.
As difficult as it might be, James said Clark needs to find ways to block out all of the noise and just focus on enjoying her rookie season.
"For her, individually, I don't think she should get involved on nothing that's being said. Just go have fun, enjoy," James aid. "But I'm rooting for Caitlin because I've been in that seat before. I've walked that road before. I hope she kills. I hope Aliyah Boston does amazing. I hope they do great."
Through four games, Clark leads the Fever in scoring and is the team's top passer, averaging 17 points and 5.5 assists per game. She's shooting 41.2% from the floor.
Indiana's lack of success early in the season has resulted in some backlash from some of these newfound WNBA "fans." Earlier in the week, ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that second-year Fever star Aliyah Boston had to delete Twitter (X) from her phone because of negative remarks.
Some expected Clark and the Fever to dominate the league from Day 1. But life isn't that easy in the WNBA — or any professional sports league for that matter. It's going to take some time for Indiana to find its rhythm.
Even through the bumps and bruises, James is happy to show his support for Clark, Boston and the rest of the Fever.