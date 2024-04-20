Anthony Davis' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game
UPDATE: Anthony Davis is available (h/t Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation).
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Colorado to face off against the Denver Nuggets for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, All-Star forward Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.
Via RotoWire: "Anthony Davis: Expected to play in Game 1"
In addition, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the he should be available.
Via Buha on April 16: "Anthony Davis said he was affected by his back spasms in tonight's game. He thinks it affected his ability to make shots around the basket and move in general.
However, he said he expects to be 100% by Game 1 in Denver on Saturday."
Davis had another incredible season with averages of 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 27.1% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Lakers were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record, but defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament to secure the seventh seed.
Last season, they lost to the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals (in four games).
As for the Nuggets, they had another excellent season and are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They are coming off a season where they defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals (in five games).
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening.