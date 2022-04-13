Here's What Anthony Edwards Tweeted After The T-Wolves Beat The Clippers

Skip to main content
Anthony Edwards Viral Tweet After The T-Wolves Beat The Clippers

Anthony Edwards Viral Tweet After The T-Wolves Beat The Clippers

Anthony Edwards sent out a tweet after the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers.

Anthony Edwards sent out a tweet after the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 109-104 to advance to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference. 

Anthony Edwards went off for 30 points in the win, and after the game he sent out a tweet. 

"When the lights come on, I show up. #Thurskii," Edwards wrote. 

As of Wednesday morning, there are already over 34,000 likes on the post. 

The Timberwolves will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round of the playoffs, which begin on Saturday afternoon. 

