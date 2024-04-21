Anthony Edwards' Viral Quote About Kevin Durant After Suns-Timberwolves Game
On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Phoenix Suns at the Target Center for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
The Timberwolves dominated and won by a score of 120-95.
All-Star guard Anthony Edwards led the way with 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 14/24 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
During the game, there was an exciting moment as Edwards was seen celebrating and having words for 2014 MVP Kevin Durant.
After the game, Edwards met with the media and was asked about the interaction (h/t NBA TV).
His quote is getting a lot of attention on social media.
Edwards: "That's my favorite player of all time so that was probably one of the best feelings ever in my whole life."
Edwards is only in his fourth season but has established himself as arguably the best shooting guard in the league.
He averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
As for Durant, he finished the day with 31 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 11/17 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
He is still among the best players in the NBA at 35.
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday evening (also at the Target Center).