Atlanta Hawks Sign 2022 Undrafted Guard

The Atlanta Hawks announced on Monday that they have signed undrafted guard Tyson Etienne.

Filling out the remainder of their roster ahead of the start of training camp near the end of September, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have signed Tyson Etienne.

Etienne, 22, went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft after spending the last three years at Wichita State. With the Shockers, he averaged 13.2 points per game and shot 36.4% from three-point range in 80 career games.

Now joining the Atlanta Hawks on an Exhibit-10 training camp deal, Etienne is looking to earn a spot on the team’s actual roster for the 2022-23 season.

However, both of the team’s two-way spots are currently occupied by Trent Forrest and Chaundee Brown, so his chances of earning an actual guaranteed roster spot are very slim right now.

The 2021 American Conference Player of the Year has proven to be a capable three-point shooting threat and he proved this in Summer League for Atlanta, shooting 10-27 (37.0%) from three-point range in five games out in Las Vegas.

Signing a training camp deal with the Hawks, Tyson Etienne now has a clear path to earning a spot on the College Park Skyhawks, the Atlanta Hawks G League affiliate.

It is also worth noting that Etienne is the nephew of former 1996 second overall pick Marcus Camby and a cousin of DeAndre Jordan, who recently signed a deal in free agency this offseason with the Denver Nuggets.

Following in the footsteps of his family members, Tyson Etienne will be looking to make a name for himself in the professional ranks during the 2022-23 season, regardless of where he ends up. 

