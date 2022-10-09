Skip to main content
The Atlanta Have Have Waived 4 Players

On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have waived Armoni Brooks, Malik Ellison, Tyson Etienne, and Chris Silva.
The Atlanta Hawks are fresh off winning two preseason games against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi.  

They will play their next preseason game on Oct. 12 in Ohio against the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

On Sunday afternoon, the team announced that they have waived four players.

Hawks: "Roster Update: We have requested waivers on guards Armoni Brooks, Malik Ellison, Tyson Etienne, and forward Chris Silva."

Brooks is 24 years old and has played for the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors over two seasons in the NBA.  

Last season, he averaged 5.3 points per contest in 54 games, and during his rookie season, he averaged 11.2 points per contest in 20 games.

Ellison is 26 years old and averaged 6.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest in 26 regular season games for the College Park Skyhawks last season (G League affiliate of the Hawks).

He also played in 14 Showcase Cup games, one exhibition game and one playoff game. 

Etienne is 23 years old, and played three seasons of college basketball for Wichita State. 

Last season, he averaged 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest in 27 games for the Shockers.

Finally, Silva is 26 years old and has played for the Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves over three seasons in the NBA. 

Last season, he played in nine games for the Heat and one for the Timberwolves. 

His averages were 2.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

The Hawks will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season when they host the Rockets at State Farm Arena on Oct. 19. 

More on the Atlanta Hawks can be read here 

