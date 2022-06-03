Paul Pierce's Viral Tweet After The Celtics Won Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce sent out a tweet after the Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics stunned the Golden State Warriros in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center in California.

The Celtics won the game by a score of 120-108, and they have now have a 1-0 lead in the series.

After the game, Celtics legend Paul Pierce sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.

Pierce's tweet: "Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh let’s goooooo"

The Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since 2010 when Pierce was actually on the roster.

In the last six seasons, they have made the Eastern Conference Finals an impressive four times.

However, this was the first season in recent history that they broke through to make the Finals.

Pierce made the Finals twice with the Celtics (he also made it in 2008), and they won one NBA Championship.

In 2008, they beat the Los Angeles Lakers led by Kobe Bryant, but then the Lakers got their revenge in 2010.

