Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport

Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season.

The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.

Larry Celona and Allie Griffin of The New York Post reported that 39-year-old was arrested (this week) at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Via Celona and Griffin in their article in the New York Post: "Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia airport Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son, sources said. Gordon was awaiting a flight to Chicago when Port Authority cops barred him from getting onto the plane and cuffed him over the alleged abuse at 8:45 p.m., law enforcement sources told the Post."

The charges are very concerning, and according to Thomas Tracy and Elizabeth Keogh of The New York Daily News, he "was being processed at the PAPD’s LaGuardia station house late Monday night, sources said."

Via Thomas Tracy and Elizabeth Keogh in their article in The New York Daily News: "He was expected to be charged with resisting arrest, among other charges, the sources said."

Gordon had career averages of 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest in 744 regular season games.

In 2007, he averaged a career-high 21.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest in 82 games for the Bulls.

After the Bulls (five seasons), he played for the Detroit Pistons (three seasons), Charlotte Hornets (two seasons) and Magic (one season).