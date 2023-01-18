Ben Simmons Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has now tied Bob Cousy for the 12th most triple-doubles in the history of the NBA.

On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost 106-98 to the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with an impressive 36 points and 11 rebounds, while six players on the Nets scored in double-digits (they were playing without Kyrie Irving in addition to Kevin Durant already being out).

Three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons had his 33rd career triple-double, putting up ten points, ten rebounds and 11 assists.

He is now tied with Hall of Famer Bob Cousy for the 12th most triple-doubles in the history of the NBA (h/t StatMuse).

Simmons also had four steals and two blocks in addition to his impressive offensive numbers.

On the season, the former first-overall pick is averaging 7.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 32 games (he is also shooting 57.3% from the field).

After getting off to a slow start to the 2022-23 season, the Nets have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last six weeks.

They are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the third seed in the Eastern Conference and have a 27-16 record in 43 games.

Recently, the Nets were on a 12-game winning streak and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games.

However, with the loss to the Spurs, they are now in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Simmons was traded to the Nets (from the 76ers) at last year's trading deadline, but he did not play in a game for them until this season.

The Nets will play their next game on Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.