Ben Simmons Sends Out A Viral Tweet Amid Report Of Crazy Story

Ben Simmons Sends Out A Viral Tweet Amid Report Of Crazy Story

Recently, Ric Bucher was on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and he reported a very interesting story about Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets during their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Simmons began his season with the Philadelphia 76ers, but was traded to the Nets at the trading deadline.
Bucher"Ben Simmons, they're having a team-chat before Game 4, thinking he's going to play against the Boston Celtics. And from what I'm told, Ben just left the chat. They asked him 'are you going to play'? Ben left the chat. Like, he didn't even answer the question, just left the chat."

Bucher"Ben Simmons, they're having a team-chat before Game 4, thinking he's going to play against the Boston Celtics. And from what I'm told, Ben just left the chat. They asked him 'are you going to play'? Ben left the chat. Like, he didn't even answer the question, just left the chat."

On Tuesday, Simmons sent out a tweet that was likely in reference to the story. 

Simmons: "😂 slow news day"

Also on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic was on the Pat McAfee show, and refuted the report from Bucher. 

Charania: "All I'm gonna say on this, is this never happened."

Simmons also retweeted the video of Charania saying how the story is not true. 

The Nets ended up getting swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Celtics. 

Simmons was traded from the 76ers to the Nets at the trading deadline, but he did not play in a game for either the Nets or 76ers this season. 

He was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU, and he had spent his entire career with Philadelphia until the trade.

In each of the last three seasons that he has played, he has been an All-Star.

At just 26-years-old, he is still a player who has not even truly hit his prime. 

