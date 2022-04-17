VIRAL: Ben Simmons Did Something On Saturday That He Wanted Everyone to Know About

Ben Simmons was caught on camera dunking at practice on Saturday by ESPN reporters Nick Friedell. The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday.

The Brooklyn Nets were in Massachusetts taking on the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon (they lost 117-116).

For the game, they remained without All-Star Ben Simmons, who has yet to play in a game so far this season.

On Saturday, Simmons was caught on camera dunking at Nets practice by ESPN's Nick Friedell.

Friedell's tweet said: "Ben Simmons just looked over at me and said — “Make sure you get this. Then dunked — and said “There you go.”

The Related stories on NBA basketball