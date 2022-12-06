Blake Griffin's Highlight Is Going Viral

Blake Griffin had an impressive play in Monday night's game between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on the road in Canada.

Blake Griffin came into the night only averaging 12.5 minutes of playing time per game, but he got the start and played 32 minutes.

During the second quarter, the former first-overall pick had a very impressive highlight that is getting a lot of traction on social media.

Griffin gave a pump fake and then drove to the basket and threw down a big dunk.

The six-time NBA All-Star was once one of the most exciting players in the NBA (he won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 2011).

Right now, he is 33 years old and has turned himself into a role player over the last few seasons.

While his days of being an All-Star are over, he has helped the Celtics get off to a sensational start to the 2022-23 season.

On Monday, Griffin finished his night with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block.

He also shot 5/6 from the field.

The Celtics improved to 20-5 in their first 25 games and are now in the middle of a two-game winning streak (they are also 8-2 in their last ten games).

They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and have the best record in the entire NBA.

Griffin is in his first season with the Celtics after spending last season with the Brooklyn Nets.

In addition to the Nets and Celtics, he has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons.

The Celtics will play their next game on Wednesday evening in Phoenix against the Suns.