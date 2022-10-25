Skip to main content
WATCH: Bol Bol's Viral Euro Step In Magic-Knicks Game

Bol Bol had an amazing move in Monday night's game between the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks.
On Monday night, the Orlando Magic are in New York City taking on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, and during the game, Bol Bol had a fantastic euro step.

The video of the highlight is gaining a lot of traction on Twitter.

The 22-year-old was a top recruit coming out of high school and played nine games for the Oregon Ducks in college.  

He has a lot of potential but has dealt with injuries.

After starting out his career with the Denver Nuggets, he was traded from the Nuggets to the Boston Celtics and then from the Celtics to the Magic last season. 

In the game against the Knicks, he is off to an impressive start, scoring 11 points on 5/6 shooting from the field.

He also has three rebounds and two blocks.

If the Magic can help develop him into a solid NBA player, then they will have pulled off an excellent trade.

The Magic are loaded with young talent such as first overall pick (in the 2022 NBA Draft) Paolo Banchero.

Through his first three games, he has averaged 23.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per contest.

They are still looking for their first win of the season as they are 0-3 with losses to the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics.

After the Knicks, they will head to Ohio to face off with Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday evening.

The Knicks came into the game with a 1-1 record. 

