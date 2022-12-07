Jaylen Brown Shares High Praise For Jayson Tatum, Celtics' Championship Push

Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown talked recently about his team’s success and how he and Jayson Tatum create one of the league’s best duos.

Falling short of forcing a Game 7 in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics have one thing on their minds this season and that is to get back to the NBA Finals and deliver a championship to the city of Boston.

Well, so far so good for the Celtics, as they currently find themselves with a 20-5 record in the midst of December, the best record in the entire league.

Last season, the Celtics turned their season around on the defensive-end of the floor and while they are still a force defensively, they have really turned heads around the league with the improvements made on the offensive side of things.

Boston ranks first in the league in offensive rating and first in scoring not just because of their added depth with Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon, but because of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, two All-Star wings who do not get enough credit compared to other stars in this league.

For years now, Brown and Tatum have quietly been one of the better duos in this league and they have really proven to be two of the better two-way players in the NBA.

Whether it is coming up with a clutch steal, chasing down their opponents from behind for a block or taking on the assignment of guarding another team’s best wing, Brown and Tatum have really aided reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart in making the Celtics one of the better defensive teams.

Recently, Jaylen Brown talked with Bally Sports’ Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson about a variety of things, including his opinion on whether he and Jayson Tatum are the best duo right now.

“I don’t subscribe to what’s being said. I try to stay as even-keeled as I possibly can,” Brown told Robinson. “Right now, things are going well. Tomorrow can flip just like that. So I just want to stay balanced and continue to move forward and continue to win games.

“I think me and JT are probably the best two-way players in the league. I’m excited to be able to continue to get better, excited to be able to win games, and that’s not a knock on anybody else. But I’m hungry and I’m looking toward the future.”

It is not hard to believe that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could be the best two-way duo in this league right now simply because of how talented they are.

Tatum and Brown can both score from virtually anywhere on the floor and the scary thing is that they are both getting better as all-around players, especially since they are just now entering the “growth phase” and “primes” of their respective careers.

“(Last season) we were younger. I was a year younger; JT was a year younger … so now going through that season last year that was magical, we’re a year older and now we see things a little differently with different eyes,” Brown told Robinson. “We see the game a little bit more now, and we started out the season great.

“So now we just have to keep it up.”

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will look to continue their reign of dominance in the Eastern Conference this season on Wednesday night in the desert against the Phoenix Suns, the team with the best record in the Western Conference.

