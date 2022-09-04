Bradley Beal's Hilarious Tweet To Kyle Kuzma After Florida Beats Utah

The sports world is starting to heat up as Saturday, September 3, marked the first college football weekend of the 2023 season.

In one of the best games of the day, the Florida Gators pulled off a big upset over the Utah Utes.

The Gators, who are not ranked, beat the Utes (#7 team in the country) by a score of 29-26 in Gainesville, Florida.

On Saturday, former Florida basketball star and current three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal, sent out a hilarious tweet to his Washington Wizards teammate Kyle Kuzma.

Beal tweeted a photo of the final score with the caption: "Good morning @kylekuzma !!! It’s great to be a FLORIDA GATOR"

Beal played the 2011-12 season for the Gators, and averaged 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

He was then selected third overall by the Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft.

As for Kuzma, he played three seasons for the Utes, and averaged 16.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game during his senior season.

He was the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and spent the first four seasons of his career on the Los Angeles Lakers (he also helped them win the 2020 NBA Championship).

In the summer of 2021, Kuzma was traded to the Wizards, and he averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season.

Unfortunately, Beal got injured so he only played in 40 games on the season.

The Wizards missed the NBA Playoffs, but there is reason to be optimistic for next season.

At the NBA Trading Deadline, they traded for Kristaps Porzingis from the Dallas Mavericks, so they now have a big-three of Beal, Kuzma and Porzingis.

If all three are healthy, then they will definitely compete for a top-ten seed in 2023.

The new NBA season kicks off in just 44 days.