Skip to main content
Bradley Beal's Hilarious Tweet To Kyle Kuzma After Florida Beats Utah

Bradley Beal's Hilarious Tweet To Kyle Kuzma After Florida Beats Utah

On Saturday, the Florida Gators beat the Utah Utes, and Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal sent out a hilarious tweet to Kyle Kuzma.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The sports world is starting to heat up as Saturday, September 3, marked the first college football weekend of the 2023 season. 

In one of the best games of the day, the Florida Gators pulled off a big upset over the Utah Utes. 

The Gators, who are not ranked, beat the Utes (#7 team in the country) by a score of 29-26 in Gainesville, Florida. 

On Saturday, former Florida basketball star and current three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal, sent out a hilarious tweet to his Washington Wizards teammate Kyle Kuzma.

Beal tweeted a photo of the final score with the caption: "Good morning @kylekuzma !!! It’s great to be a FLORIDA GATOR"

Beal played the 2011-12 season for the Gators, and averaged 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. 

He was then selected third overall by the Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft. 

As for Kuzma, he played three seasons for the Utes, and averaged 16.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game during his senior season. 

He was the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and spent the first four seasons of his career on the Los Angeles Lakers (he also helped them win the 2020 NBA Championship).

In the summer of 2021, Kuzma was traded to the Wizards, and he averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season. 

Unfortunately, Beal got injured so he only played in 40 games on the season. 

The Wizards missed the NBA Playoffs, but there is reason to be optimistic for next season. 

At the NBA Trading Deadline, they traded for Kristaps Porzingis from the Dallas Mavericks, so they now have a big-three of Beal, Kuzma and Porzingis.

If all three are healthy, then they will definitely compete for a top-ten seed in 2023.

The new NBA season kicks off in just 44 days. 

USATSI_17322977_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Bradley Beal's Hilarious Tweet To Kyle Kuzma After Florida Beats Utah

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17844283_168388303_lowres
News

These 3 Teams Led The NBA In Rebounds Per Game Last Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13820649_168388303_lowres
News

Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Announce Donovan Mitchell Trade

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_11097296_168388303_lowres
News

3x NBA Champion Says He Wants To Make An NBA Comeback

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12099501_168388303_lowres
News

The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_11711634_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Western Conference Team Is Reportedly Interested In These 3 Utah Jazz Players

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17366170_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Is Already Embracing Ohio Sports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17458112_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Inside What Happened During Trade Discussions For Donovan Mitchell - Siegel's Scoop

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_10710084_168388303_lowres (1)
News

2x NBA Champion Says That He Has Been Blackballed By The NBA

By Ben Stinar