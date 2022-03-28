Here's What Brandon Ingram Said After The Pelicans Beat The Lakers
Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening in Louisiana.
The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 116-108 on Sunday evening in Louisiana.
After the game, Brandon Ingram, who was drafted second overall by the Lakers in 2016, spoke to Bally Sports New Orleans.
The clip of Ingram speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
Ingram had been out for three weeks with a hamstring injury, and he had 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his return.
