Skip to main content
Here's What Brandon Ingram Said After The Pelicans Beat The Lakers

Here's What Brandon Ingram Said After The Pelicans Beat The Lakers

Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening in Louisiana.

Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening in Louisiana.

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 116-108 on Sunday evening in Louisiana.   

After the game, Brandon Ingram, who was drafted second overall by the Lakers in 2016, spoke to Bally Sports New Orleans.   

The clip of Ingram speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below. 

Ingram had been out for three weeks with a hamstring injury, and he had 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his return. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17978345_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Brandon Ingram Said After The Pelicans Beat The Lakers

By Ben Stinar22 seconds ago
USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Pistons

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17129274_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17977979_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Lost To The Wizards

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17976684_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Lost To The Wizards

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_17978530_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After His First Home Game Of The Season

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_17950595_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Wizards

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_13944666_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz's Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_17144025_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago