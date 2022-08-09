BREAKING: Quinn Cook Signs With New Team

According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, Quinn Cook has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Spears: "The Kings have agreed to sign NBA veteran Quinn Cook to a one-year contact, source told @espn @andscape. The two-time NBA champion played for the G League Stockton Kings last season and is competing for a third point guard spot. Last played in the NBA for Cavs 2020-21 season."

Cook played his college basketball for Duke, and helped them win the 2015 NCAA Championship.

In the NBA, he is also a two-time NBA Champion with both the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

During the 2018 season, Cook had the best year of his NBA career.

He played in 33 regular season games for the Warriors, and averaged 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.

In addition, he shot a remarkable 44.2% from the three-point range.

He also played in 17 playoff games, and that was the year he won the title with the Warriors.

In addition to the Warriors, he has also spent time in the NBA with the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

This past season, he played for the Stockton Kings (G League team of the Kings), and in 11 games averaged a very impressive 23.5 points per contest.

The Kings are a young team with solid talent, but the franchise has not made the NBA Playoffs since the 2006 season.

That is currently the longest drought in the entire NBA.