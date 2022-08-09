Skip to main content
BREAKING: 2x NBA Champion With Lakers And Warriors Signs With New Team

BREAKING: 2x NBA Champion With Lakers And Warriors Signs With New Team

According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, Quinn Cook has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings. Cook is a two-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, Quinn Cook has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Spears: "The Kings have agreed to sign NBA veteran Quinn Cook to a one-year contact, source told @espn @andscape. The two-time NBA champion played for the G League Stockton Kings last season and is competing for a third point guard spot. Last played in the NBA for Cavs 2020-21 season."

Cook played his college basketball for Duke, and helped them win the 2015 NCAA Championship.   

In the NBA, he is also a two-time NBA Champion with both the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.  

During the 2018 season, Cook had the best year of his NBA career.  

He played in 33 regular season games for the Warriors, and averaged 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.

In addition, he shot a remarkable 44.2% from the three-point range.

He also played in 17 playoff games, and that was the year he won the title with the Warriors. 

In addition to the Warriors, he has also spent time in the NBA with the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks. 

This past season, he played for the Stockton Kings (G League team of the Kings), and in 11 games averaged a very impressive 23.5 points per contest. 

The Kings are a young team with solid talent, but the franchise has not made the NBA Playoffs since the 2006 season.

That is currently the longest drought in the entire NBA. 

USATSI_15576987_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Quinn Cook Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17481238_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: LeBron James' Latest Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Very Interesting Story Reported About Ben Simmons

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_18170901_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

James Harden Tweeted 2 Photos On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16545390_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Russell Westbrook Posted To His Instagram Story On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18118760_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Out A Tweet After Massive Report About Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18569399_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Reveal New "Classic" Jerseys For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17347560_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Brooklyn Nets Face A Franchise-Altering Decision With Kevin Durant's Latest Request

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18046703_168388303_lowres
News

Tristan Thompson Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent This NBA Offseason

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago