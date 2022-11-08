Skip to main content
BREAKING: 2x NBA Champion Signs With New Team

Quinn Cook, who has won NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, has signed with a team in China, according to Sportando.
Quinn Cook has been part of history several times over his basketball career.

In 2015, he helped Duke win the National Championship and has won NBA Championships with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, he will now be going overseas, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando

Carchia: "Quinn Cook is joining Guangsha of the Chinese CBA, sources tell @Sportando. Cook has played 188 games in the NBA averaging 6.4ppg"

Cook most recently played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers. 

In 23 games, he averaged 3.3 points per contest on 42.3% shooting from the three-point range.

This past season, he played in the G League for the Stockton Kings and, in 11 regular season games, averaged an impressive 23.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

He also shot 52.4% from the field and 44.6% from the three-point range. 

Over the offseason, he was on the Kings' preseason roster (playing in two games) but was waived on Oct. 13.

The five-year veteran is still just 29 years old, so if he plays well in the CBA, he could end up playing in the NBA again. 

His career averages are 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest on 46.1% shooting from the field and 40.8% shooting from the three-point range.

In addition, he has played in 40 NBA Playoff games averaging 4.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest. 

Before the Cavs, Lakers and Warriors, he also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks. 

