BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Status In Lakers-Cavs Game

Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.

However, they will be without one of their best players for the remainder of the game.

Eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the rest of the night.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Lakers' Anthony Davis is out for remainder of game vs. Cavaliers due to flu-like symptoms."

Davis played eight minutes and recorded one point, three rebounds and two assists.

The news is unfortunate because the former Kentucky star has been playing some of the best basketball of his entire career over the last few weeks.

On Friday night, he had 44 points and ten rebounds, while on Sunday night, he had 55 points and 17 rebounds (he also had three blocks in both games).

Davis came into the night with averages of 28.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per contest in 20 games.

If he continues to play at this level, he could find himself in the MVP discussion, and the Lakers could make the NBA Playoffs.

Last season, they went 33-49, and this season they are 10-12.

However, over the last ten games, they have gone 8-2 and came into the night on a three-game winning streak.

Playing the Cavs without Davis for the rest of the night will be tough because they are 10-1 in 11 games at home.

In addition, the they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-9 record.