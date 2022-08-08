Skip to main content
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Sign Former Utah Jazz Player

BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Sign Former Utah Jazz Player

On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks have announced that they have signed Trent Forrest, who played for the Utah Jazz last season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks have announced that they have signed Trent Forrest, who played for the Utah Jazz last season.  

Hawks PR: "The Atlanta Hawks signed free agent guard Trent Forrest to a two-way contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed." 

Forrest played his college basketball at Florida State. 

He has spent the last two seasons in Utah, and he averaged 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 60 games. 

The 6'4" guard is currently 24-years-old, and will be on a two-way contract with Atlanta. 

The Hawks are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, but they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets in the play-in tournament.

Therefore, they made the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They ended up losing to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the first-round in five games.

In 2021, they went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, and beat the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in the first two rounds. 

They have one of the few true superstars in the NBA in All-Star point guard Trae Young, who averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game this past season. 

In addition, they also have a very good forward in John Collins, and this offseason the team made a trade with the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

They are definitely a team to keep an eye on next season. 

USATSI_15451748_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Eastern Conference Team Signs Trent Forrest

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Look At Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story On Sunday

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17459212_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Joe Johnson And Lou Williams Go Head-To-Head At AEBL PRO-AM In Atlanta

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_6982200_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: 41-Year-Old Joe Johnson Plays Incredible Defense On Montrezl Harrell At AEBL Pro-Am

By Ben Stinar55 minutes ago
USATSI_18750068_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Tweet Is Going VERY VIRAL On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15738620_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 8 - The "Dream Team" Wins Olympic Gold

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel11 hours ago
USATSI_16915452_168388303_lowres (1)
News

2022 NBA Free Agency: Players Still Available

By Brett Siegel11 hours ago
USATSI_18082033_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Sacramento Kings Sign 10-Year Veteran Wing

By Brett Siegel18 hours ago