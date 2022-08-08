BREAKING: Eastern Conference Team Signs Trent Forrest

On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks have announced that they have signed Trent Forrest, who played for the Utah Jazz last season.

Hawks PR: "The Atlanta Hawks signed free agent guard Trent Forrest to a two-way contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed."

Forrest played his college basketball at Florida State.

He has spent the last two seasons in Utah, and he averaged 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 60 games.

The 6'4" guard is currently 24-years-old, and will be on a two-way contract with Atlanta.

The Hawks are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, but they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets in the play-in tournament.

Therefore, they made the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They ended up losing to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the first-round in five games.

In 2021, they went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, and beat the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in the first two rounds.

They have one of the few true superstars in the NBA in All-Star point guard Trae Young, who averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game this past season.

In addition, they also have a very good forward in John Collins, and this offseason the team made a trade with the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

They are definitely a team to keep an eye on next season.