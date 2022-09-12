BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Sign Recent 6th Overall Pick

Jarrett Culver was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and averaged 9.2 points per game during his rookie season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, he would only play one more season for the Timberwolves, who traded him last summer, and after just one year with the Memphis Grizzlies, he was not re-signed.

On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have signed Culver to a two-way contract.

Hawks PR: "The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard Jarrett Culver to a two-way contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Culver comes to Atlanta from the Memphis Grizzlies where he appeared in 37 games this past season, averaging 3.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 9.1 minutes. The 6-6 guard saw action in three postseason games with the Grizzlies, tallying 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 7.3 minutes."

The Hawks are getting a very high draft-pick from just three summers ago on a two-way deal, which at the very least is intriguing.

On Sunday, the team opened up a roster spot when they waived Chaundee Brown Jr., who had been on a two-way contract.

As for Culver, the former Texas Tech star played in 37 regular season games for the Grizzlies last season and averaged 3.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest.

He also played in three playoff games, and averaged 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

His career averages are 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest in 134 regular season games for the Timberwolves and Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors, while the Hawks lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat.

In 2021, the Hawks made it all the way to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.