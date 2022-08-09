BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Out A Tweet After Massive Report About Kevin Durant

On Monday, The Athletic's Shams Charania had a big report about Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

Charania: "Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me -- or the GM and coach. "

On Monday night, Nets owner Joe Tsai sent out a tweet.

Tsai: "Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets."

Sean Marks is the General Manager for the Nets, and Steve Nash is the head coach.

Based on what Tsai said in his tweet, he is sticking with them.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

That was over a month ago, and things have been pretty quiet since then.

Now, it appears as if things are starting to heat up again.

Durant is a 12-time NBA All-Star, and he averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field this past season.

He also dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per contest.

The Nets were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, they got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.