Skip to main content
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Out A Tweet After Massive Report About Kevin Durant

BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Out A Tweet After Massive Report About Kevin Durant

On Monday, Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai sent out a tweet after the report from The Athletic's Shams Charania came out about Kevin Durant.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday, The Athletic's Shams Charania had a big report about Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. 

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

Charania: "Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me -- or the GM and coach. "

On Monday night, Nets owner Joe Tsai sent out a tweet. 

Tsai: "Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets."

Sean Marks is the General Manager for the Nets, and Steve Nash is the head coach. 

Based on what Tsai said in his tweet, he is sticking with them. 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

That was over a month ago, and things have been pretty quiet since then. 

Now, it appears as if things are starting to heat up again.

Durant is a 12-time NBA All-Star, and he averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field this past season.

He also dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per contest. 

The Nets were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, they got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. 

USATSI_18118760_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Out A Tweet After Massive Report About Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18569399_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Reveal New "Classic" Jerseys For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17347560_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Brooklyn Nets Face A Franchise-Altering Decision With Kevin Durant's Latest Request

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18046703_168388303_lowres
News

Tristan Thompson Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent This NBA Offseason

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_16902154_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: LeBron James Comments On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18081988_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18152900_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Release Preseason Schedule

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_15548588_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Draymond Green's Instagram Story Message To DeMar DeRozan

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago