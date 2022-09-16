BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Golden State Warriors Player

The Brooklyn Nets will begin their 2022-23 NBA season in just 33 days when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In addition, they will open up training camp in less than two weeks and play their first preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers in just 17 days.

With the season looming, there will continue to be a lot of roster moves around the league.

On Friday, the Nets announced they had signed Chris Chiozza, who spent this last season playing for the Golden State Warriors on a two-way deal.

Nets PR: "The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Chris Chiozza. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released."

Chiozza played in 34 games for the Warriors last season, and averaged 2.0 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

Since he was on a two-way contract, he could not play in the NBA Playoffs, but the Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics, so he is an NBA Champion.

In 2020 and 2021, Chiozza played for the Nets, so he is returning to a familiar organization.

During the 2020 season, he played in 18 games for the Nets and averaged 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest.

In 2021, he played in 21 gams for the Nets and averaged 4.0 points, 1.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.

He is 26 years old and played his college basketball for the Florida Gators.

Last season, the Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Celtics.