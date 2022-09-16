Skip to main content
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Golden State Warriors Player

BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Golden State Warriors Player

On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that they have signed Chris Chiozza, who played for the Golden State Warriors last season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Brooklyn Nets will begin their 2022-23 NBA season in just 33 days when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

In addition, they will open up training camp in less than two weeks and play their first preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers in just 17 days. 

With the season looming, there will continue to be a lot of roster moves around the league. 

On Friday, the Nets announced they had signed Chris Chiozza, who spent this last season playing for the Golden State Warriors on a two-way deal. 

Nets PR: "The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Chris Chiozza. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released."

Chiozza played in 34 games for the Warriors last season, and averaged 2.0 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

Since he was on a two-way contract, he could not play in the NBA Playoffs, but the Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics, so he is an NBA Champion. 

In 2020 and 2021, Chiozza played for the Nets, so he is returning to a familiar organization. 

During the 2020 season, he played in 18 games for the Nets and averaged 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. 

In 2021, he played in 21 gams for the Nets and averaged 4.0 points, 1.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.

He is 26 years old and played his college basketball for the Florida Gators. 

Last season, the Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Celtics.

USATSI_17122381_168388303_lowres (2)
News

BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Golden State Warriors Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13928072_168388303_lowres
News

The Atlanta Hawks Are Adding A New Player To Training Camp Roster

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18061420_168388303_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns Minority Owner Calls For Robert Sarver's Resignation

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_10878535_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Has High Praise For Los Angeles Chargers Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12855481_168388303_lowres
News

This NBA Player Has Won The Most Games Over The Last 10 Seasons

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18081322_168388303_lowres
News

The Los Angeles Clippers Have Reportedly Signed A New Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_14383873_168388303_lowres
News

This Piece Of Michael Jordan Memorabilia Just Sold For Over $10 Million

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18015215_168388303_lowres
News

This Video Of Russell Westbrook Will Have Fans Very Excited

By Ben Stinar