BREAKING: Celtics Waive Veteran Player

The Boston Celtics will play the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18.

They will also play their first preseason game on October 2 at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and open up training camp later this month.

Right now, there are a lot of roster moves going on around the league as teams finalize their rosters for camps.

This time of the NBA schedule sees many signings (and players being be released).

On Tuesday, the Celtics made a move by waiving a player they signed over the off season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Celtics waived veteran Bruno Caboclo.

Charania: “Sources: The Celtics have waived forward Bruno Caboclo.”

Caboclo did not play in the NBA this past season, and most recently played for the Houston Rockets during the 2021 season.

He had signed with the Celtics earlier in the offseason.

He is 25 years old, and has also played for the Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies in addition to the Rockets (over seven seasons in the NBA).

In 103 regular season games, he has career averages of 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

He has also played in two NBA playoff games (with the Houston Rockets in 2020).

Last season, the Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to Golden State Warriors in six games.

They will more than likely be a contender once again this season.