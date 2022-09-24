Los Angeles Clippers Sign Former Boston Celtics Player

The Los Angeles Clippers will play their first preseason game in less than one week when they face off with Maccabi Ra'anana in Seattle, Washington, on Sept. 30.

Teams around the NBA are making additions and subtractions to their roster around this time of the year in preparation for training camp, preseason and the regular season.

On Saturday, Edge Sports Intl. announced that Juwan Morgan would be joining the Clippers. (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Edge Sports Intl.: Congrats @juwanmorgan on making it official with the @LAClippers @IndianaMBB Your Incredible journey began with a two-year deal with the #Jazz then a finals run w/ @celtics & now you join the #ClippersFamily- #LG #NBALegit #EdgeFamily"

Morgan was a star for the Indiana in college and spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Utah Jazz.

During his senior season for the Hoosiers, he averaged 15.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest in 35 games.

During his rookie season (2020), he started in two NBA Playoff games for the Jazz.

This past season, he played for the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.

The Celtics made it to the NBA Finals, and he appeared in nine playoff games.

He also played in 20 regular season games for the Maine Celtics averaging 12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest.

In 13 Showcase Cup games, he averaged 12.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest.

The Clippers will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 20 (they will be the road team for the game).