BREAKING: Dwight Howard Signs With New Team

Dwight Howard is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, but over the last few seasons, the eight-time NBA All-Star has been a role player (as opposed to a star).

Currently, the 2022-23 NBA season is underway, and the 36-year-old had not been signed by a team.

On Monday night, Howard announced he is signing with the Taoyuan Leopards in an Instagram post.

Howard: "It’s crazy how things play out because back in 2013 I told Taiwan that I would do my best to come back so that I can spread love & put smiles on peoples faces through basketball 🙌🏾🏀 and Now here I am writing this message to announce that I will be returning to Taiwan with the @taoyuan_leopards to play & give the people of Taiwan a chance to watch me play in real time ❤️ I have always loved the energy I felt visiting Taiwan as you can see I still have posters hanging up on my walls from my first 2 times visiting! I’m ready to enjoy life by playing the sport I love in front of a bunch of people that Love me & for my people in Taiwan have your posters ready to welcome yours truly 🕺🏾🏀#cantwait #takingmytalentstotaiwan"

Last season, Howard played for the Los Angeles Lakers and averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in just over 16 minutes of playing time per contest.

He was a serviceable role player, so it comes as a surprise that no team signed him.

In 2020, he helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship, and in 2021 he averaged 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest for the Philadelphia 76ers off the bench.

His days of being a superstar are long over, but he is still a productive player.

Over his 18 seasons in the NBA, he played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, 76ers and Lakers.

The best years of his career came with the Magic, where he spent the first eight seasons of his pro career.

His career averages are 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest in 1,242 regular season games.

The three-time Defensive Player of The Year also played in 125 NBA Playoff games and has averages of 15.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per contest.