BREAKING: Houston Rockets Sign Willie Cauley-Stein

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets are signing Willie Cauley-Stein.

Charania: "Free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Cauley-Stein will compete for a roster spot in training camp."

He has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

Last season, he averaged 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in 20 games for the Mavs and 76ers.

In 2015, he was the sixth overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Kings, and he spent the first four seasons of his career with Sacramento.

In 2018, he averaged a career-high 12.8 points per game (he also grabbed 7.0 rebounds per game).

The following season he averaged 11.9 points per game, while grabbing a career-high 8.4 rebounds per contest.

The former Kentucky star has definitely shown glimpses of the kind of player that he can be in the NBA.

For the Rockets, he is a good addition to bring into training camp.

He will turn 29-years-old before the season begins, but he is still in the prime ages of his career.

Therefore, he is a good former top-ten pick to take a chance on.

If it does not work out, then they can just cut him without any worry.

Last season, the Rockets went just 20-62, which had them in last place in the Western Conference.

The organization entered into a rebuilding mode after trading James Harden during the 2020-21 season.