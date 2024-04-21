BREAKING: James Harden Made NBA History In Mavs-Clippers Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers are playing the Dallas Mavericks (at home) for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
During the first half, 2018 MVP James Harden made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen (3,642) for 18th on the all-time playoff scoring list.
Following Pippen, the next player for Harden to pass will be Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki (3,663)
Harden got off to an excellent start to the day with 11 points, one rebound, three assists and two steals while shooting 4/5 from the field and 3/3 from the three-point range in his first 12 minutes of playing time.
The former Arizona State star is in his first season with the Clippers and finished the regular season with averages of 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
He helped the Clippers finish as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
They went 6-4 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Last season, the Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Harden was the third pick in the 2009 NBA Draft and is in his 15th season in the league.
In addition to Los Angeles, he has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.